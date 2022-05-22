J&K: RFID To Be Installed In Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine For Emergencies & Pilgrims' Safety

The Central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration have decided to soon introduce a Radio Frequency Identity Card (RFID) for the pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, said, officials. This measure comes in the wake of a stampede that took place on New Year’s Day which claimed 12 lives and 16 others were injured.

RFID will begin in order to keep a check on the flow of devotees and assure all necessary steps in case of emergencies. It is based on a wireless technology that will be used for tracking through radio waves. The high-memory tags like the ones designed for use in the aviation industry will carry encrypted information, serial numbers and short descriptions. This initiative would help to recognise the flow of pilgrims and also ensure remedial measures in case there is any congestion visible during the yatra route.

The officials further informed that construction of ‘Durga Bahwan’ is also being expedited in order to prevent any congestion at the revered temple complex as the rush of pilgrims was increasing by every day. The Bhawan can accommodate around 2,000 yatris.

Vaishno Devi stampede

The stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple which occurred on Saturday, 1 January 2022, claimed the lives of 12 pilgrims while many were injured. According to the temple board's statement, the stampede at the shrine took place at Gate number 3 where a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims triggered the jolt.

Acting upon this situation, J&K LG Manoj Sinha also formed a three-member committee to probe the matter and further asked it to submit a report within a week. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the stampede. Earlier, an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh was also announced for the same.

J&K Government Reconstitutes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Earlier, this month, the J&K government reconstituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and has now added new eight members to the board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5(1)(b), Section 7 and Section 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988, I, Manoj Sinha, Chairman, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) hereby re-constitute the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and nominate the following persons as its Members, for a period of three years with immediate effect,” the order read.

Eight members that have been added are Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Kul Bushan Ahuja, Dr. Neelam Sareen, Dr. Ashok Bhan, IPS (Retd.), Baleshwar Rai, IAS (Retd.), K.K. Sharma, Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and Raghu K. Mehta.

(Image: PTI)