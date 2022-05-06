J&K: Security Forces Arrest Active LeT Terrorist, His Associate In Baramulla; Recover Arms

Security forces on Friday succeed again in busting a terror network in north Kashmir's Baramulla district by arresting an active Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist and his associate.

A police officer told Republic Media Network that joint teams of the Indian Army's 46 RR, 53 BN (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police established a routine Mobile Vehicle Check Post near Hilltop of Cheradari Baramulla.

The officer said during the course of action, suspicious movement was witnessed which alerted the joint searching teams. In the course of action alert teams tactfully apprehended the terrorist and his associate

The duo was identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, son of Gh Nabi Lone of Hyder Mohalla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, son of Mohd Amin Ganie of Kanthbagh, Baramulla.

During the search 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 08 live rounds of 9 mm pistol and 2 HE 36 grenades were recovered from the possession of Ashiq Hussain Lone while 2 UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of Uzair Amin Ganie.

It is pertinent to mention here that these terrorists obtained these illegal arms and ammunition from links with Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terrorist organisation through some FTs, with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, the officer added.