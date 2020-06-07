Last Updated:

J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 3 Terrorists In Shopian, Seize Ammunition In Rajouri

Three terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday, in the latest score of success against militancy in J&K

Written By
Shubhayan Bhattacharya
Three terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday. Reports say joint troops of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles, and Special Operation Group at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in the Reban area of Shopian. An encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at noon.

Reports also suggest a joint team of security forces has recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in the forest area of Kalakote in Rajouri.

More details awaited.

First Published:
