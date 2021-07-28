J&K Statehood At Appropriate Time After Normalcy; Terror Incidents Down 59% In 2020: MHA

Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an 'appropriate time' after normalcy is restored in the union territory, said Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha. In a written reply to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's question "whether Government has any proposal to reinstate the statehood in J-K," the Union Minister said, "Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir."

Home Ministry on J&K statehood

"Subsequently, the matter was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from February 5, 2021," said Rai in his written reply on the matter.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the number of terrorist incidents has reduced during 2020 by 59 per cent as compared to 2019 and 32 per cent up to June 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period up to June 2020. It further informed that shops and business establishments, public transport, Government Offices, educational and health institutions, etc are functioning normally in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

MHA: 'Govt has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism'

Remarking that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Nityanand Rai informed that the Centre has taken various measures such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations.

Highlighting that the security forces also keep a close watch on people, who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them, Nityanand Rai said that the government has constantly encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy. Adequate strength of Forces has been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for augmenting the Counter Insurgency grid, strengthening Internal Security and maintaining law and order, the Home Ministry added.

(Image: PTI, ANI)