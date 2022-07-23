J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drone Spotted In Kanachak Area Of Jammu; Search Ops Underway

In a key development, the security forces spotted yet another suspected Pakistani drone flying close to the Jammu International Border in Jammu and Kashmir as incidents of Pakistani drones attempting to invade Indian territory continue to be reported from the border.

As per the preliminary information, the suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in the Kanachak area of the Akhnoor Tehsil in the Jammu district along the international border with Pakistan. Notably, the drone flew around 50 metres inside the Indian territory and after hovered over the border area of Jammu's Kanachak. It went back to the Pakistani side across the international border after the BSF fired 11 rounds at it. Immediately after spotting the drone, the security forces which included Border Security Force (BSF) and J&K police, launched search operations in the Kanachak area at the midnight to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the Indian army recently located an IED in the Domana area of Jammu district on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway on July 14, which was later defused by the Bomb Defusing Squad (BDS) of the Indian Army. In addition to that, security forces on June 7, also recovered three IEDs fitted with timers dropped by a Pakistani drone from the Kanachak area of Jammu.

Notably, a similar Pakistani drone infiltration attempt was foiled in Punjab on July 22 when it was pushed back by the Border Security Force (BSF). The drone tried to enter the Indian Territory in the Ajnala sector of Punjab's Amritsar, following which, the BSF fired at it 36 times. As per the preliminary information, the drone was 300 meters inside the Indian Territory for around 5 minutes and then it returned to the Pakistan border after the firing.

It is pertinent to note that drone sightings near the border area of Punjab and J&K have seen an uptick in the last few months. Notably, the Pakistani drones are used to drop drugs and weapons inside the Indian territory in a bid to boost terrorism. However, the security forces that continuously safeguard the borders area with their alertness are foiling the plans of infiltration by the neighbour.