J&K To Welcome 20 Million Tourists This Year In Big Boost To Adventure Tourism: Shringla

Around 20 million tourists are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir this year, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator G20, said on Monday.

"We expect around 20 million tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir this year. But the idea is to increase the value in terms of eco-tourism, film tourism, and adventure tourism—not only that but also to increase the number of foreign tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir, and that attention the G20 meeting will bring," Shringla said.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, who was also present at the press conference, noted that India's G20 Presidency comes at a time when the world is experiencing a great deal of instability.

"Amid all these crises, India sees the G20 as an opportunity, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented," Kant said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted private investments in the tourism sector and said that Kashmir cannot become a world tourist destination without them.

"That's why we want global and domestic investment. We are also encouraging 100 percent FDI under the leadership of PM Modi, including in Northeastern states and hill states," Reddy said.

He added, "Every ministry is taking some responsibility for tourism encouragement and developing infrastructure activity to encourage foreign tourists and domestic tourists. And also, the Government of India is committed to working with all the G20 countries, innovative countries, and all international organisations to promote sustainable tourism and sustainable practise."

G20 meeting in Srinagar

Notably, Srinagar is hosting the third meeting of the G20's Tourism Working Group. Seven nations, including Spain, Singapore, and Mauritius, are talking about film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

The mammoth third Tourism Working Group Meeting is taking place in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, from May 22–24. A side event titled "Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation" will be held in conjunction with this event.

(With agency inputs)