J&K: Two Hybrid Terrorists Arrested By Team Of Srinagar Police & 50RR In Srinagar

Two-Hybrid terrorists were arrested by a team of Srinagar Police in Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar. The terrorists were identified as Naveed Shafi Wani of Khrew Pampore and Faizan Rashid Teli of Kadalabal Pampore.

Both the terrorists were intercepted at a checkpoint at Chinar Crossing after they exhibited suspicious behaviour and attempted to flee from the spot.

A police spokesperson said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles (22RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (179 Battalion) apprehended the terrorists at the checkpoint. Several arms and ammunition including explosives and incriminating material like four pistols, live rounds, and 16 gelatine sticks with grenades were recovered from their procession.

Police on Thursday informed that the two arrested Hybrid terrorists were affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of LeT in the Srinagar district.

In a tweet, Srinagar police wrote"

Based on the interrogation of a suspected person apprehended on 26 Jun and further corroborated by another resource, Joint Opposition launched at 1600 today. Cordon established with speed and search carried out. The suspect attempted to escape but was apprehended by 1800.

Two LeT Terrorists Neutralised In Kulgam Encounter Near Amarnath Yatra Route

On Wednesday, Two LeT terrorists were neutralised during an encounter that broke out in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the encounter site was very close to the pilgrimage route of the Amarnath Yatra.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in Kulgam and one hybrid terrorist with one terrorist associate have been arrested in Bandipora of Budgam on Wednesday.

Acting on specific input in Bandipora of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Police along with Army (14RR) and CRPF (3rdBn) at a joint checkpoint established at Papchan area of Bandipora arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with 01 Chinese Grenade which he had kept inside the boot of his sccooty bearing registration number JK15A-0839. He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam and is a resident of Nadihal Bandipora.