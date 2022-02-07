J&K: 'World's Largest' Igloo Cafe Opened In Gulmarg; Becomes New Tourist Attraction

Adding a new tourism attraction in the Union Territory, an Igloo cafe named 'Snowglu' had been set up in J&K's Gulmarg. This new attraction has been opened at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg. It is learned that the cafe is 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet in diameter.

Providing details of the cafe, a member of Igloo Cafe, Mahur told ANI, "It's world's largest Igloo cafe. We've applied for World record, process on. The last world record is from Switzerland in 2016, we've surpassed that. It's 37.5 feet tall & 44.5 feet diameter".

He further stated that the cafe has two sections, one for seating and the other for art space, wall carvings. While the skin of sheep has been used as seat covers. It took about 2 months to construct this cafe. Traditional Kashmiri cuisine has been recommended as a must-try for visitors.

While the creator of the Igloo cafe, Syed Wasim Shah, has claimed it was the world’s largest cafe of its kind. He mentioned that he came up with this concept inspired by Switzerland's hotels.

The unique concept of the cafe is a delight for the tourists in Jammu & Kashmir.

'I am from Pune. I have heard that Kashmir is heaven. I have come and have realized that the place is no less than a heaven. I am at an Igloo cafe and it is no less than a paradise. There are all facilities in an Igloo. I am grateful to the one who came up with this idea," said Ekta, a tourist from Pune.

While another tourist, Swapnil Khandore said she has no words to express the beauty of the place. She mentioned that the whole concept of the Igloo cafe is unique, from architecture to the construction of ice tables.

(Image: ANI)