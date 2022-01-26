J&K's Awami Awaz Party Celebrates R-Day; 'Will Make Kashmir A Jewel Of Crown For Nation'

As the country marks its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26, Awami Awaz Party celebrated the occasion at Historic Lal Chowk in Kashmir. According to reports, thousands of people participated in the event at Srinagar's Lalchowk. It is learnt that the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Awaz Party was successful in organising a huge event on the occasion of Republic Day.

The party's senior leader Suhail Ahmad Khan unfurled the National flag on the historic Gantha Ghar at Lalchowk, as thousands of people witnessed the event.

Speaking at the event, Suhail Ahmad Khan said, "Today we mark the 73rd Republic Day of the country with full zeal and enthusiasm. The nation of India has encountered many challenges successfully and is among the top global powers of the world."

Khan further stated that Awami Awaz Party would assure Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the party would make Kashmir 'a jewel of crown for the nation'. He mentioned that the party ensures that the youth of Kashmir will focus and work towards the growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I urge all youth of Jammu and Kashmir to take the pledge on this Republic Day to make our country proud on the world stage," Awami Awaz Party chief said.

According to Suhail Ahmad Khan, the function organised by his party was among the most attended functions in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, the Party's General Secretary, Syed Irfan Hashmi, also addressed the people present at the event and expressed his happiness over organising a successful programme in Jammu & Kashmir. He then appealed to the youth to work hard towards making Jammu and Kashmir a place of progress.

Earlier in the day, locals and children unfurled a 30-meter Tricolour at Gupkar Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The children paraded with the Indian flag depicting a sign of normalcy in the Union Territory amid the heightened threat of terrorism. While in South Kashmir, a large National Flag was hoisted atop a 111-foot flagpole, the tallest in the Kashmir Valley, installed at a stadium in the Shopian district.

