Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Ansar And Aslam

A Delhi court extended the police custody of Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, for two days on Monday. Earlier in the day, the 1-day custody granted by the Rohini Court had expired. The court had granted one-day custody to the police after it had alleged that the two accused had got to know about the Shobha Yatra organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, and had hatched the conspiracy.

4 others who were produced before the Court on Monday were sent to judicial custody. 12 others were sent to judicial custody on Sunday. With this, the number of people in the judicial custody in relation to the April 15 violence in New Delhi has reached 16. "We have to go through the CCTV footage and identify others involved in this case", the police said in court today.

This is pursuant to an FIR registered in the case. The FIR was registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

What happened in Jahangirpuri?

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CP in a press conference had laid bare the sequence of events of the Shobha Yatra clash. "At about 6.15 pm, there was a clash between the people in the second half of the procession and the people who were standing in the locality. This was followed by stone-pelting and other incidents. Police were deployed with the procession. The Sub-Inspector and his team tried to separate the two sides and tried to control the situation. During this period, they sustained injuries. In the entire incident, 9 persons sustained injuries. This includes 8 police personnel and one civilian," Asthana remarked.