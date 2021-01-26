Jai Hind!: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Nation On 72nd Republic Day

As India commemorates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

The Prime Minister will be participating in Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute and the parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

Grand Republic Day Parade

India will show its military might with Rafale jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

A total of 32 tableaus including 17 from States and Union Territories, 6 from the Defence Ministry, and 9 from other Union Ministries and paramilitary forces, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on this day.

This year's Republic Day Parade will witness several major changes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in 55 years, no foreign dignitary would attend the January 26 parade. Moreover, several other changes have been introduced in the parade contingents. This year, the contingents will only march for a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km.

