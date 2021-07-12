Jaipur Lightning Strike Kills 18, PM Expresses Grief; CM Promises 5 Lakhs To Victims' Kin

After 18 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "this has hurt a lot."

Jaipur lightning strikes: Rajasthan CM announces ex gratia of Rs 5L each

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those, who lost their lives. The Rajasthan Chief Minister has also ordered compensation for the injured.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Ashok Gehlot had taken to his official Twitter handle and expressed condolences for the people, who were killed and injured in the Jaipur lightning strikes. Stating that the loss of lives due to lightning strikes is very sad and unfortunate, he said that instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

कोटा, धौलपुर, झालावाड़, जयपुर और बारां में आज आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से हुई जनहानि बेहद दुखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। प्रभावितों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं, ईश्वर उन्हें सम्बल प्रदान करें।

अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि पीड़ित परिवारों को शीघ्र सहायता उपलब्ध करवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. "With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he added.

Rajasthan: 18 people killed in Jaipur lightning strikes

18 people, including 7 children, were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts on Sunday, police said. 21, including 6 children, were also injured in lightning incidents in separate villages in the state, they said.

In a major tragedy in Jaipur, 11 people, mostly youths, were killed and 8 others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort, officials said. Some of them were taking selfies on a watchtower while the others were on the hill. Those on the watchtower fell when lightning struck late in the evening, they said.

"11 people have died and eight are injured, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said. He also informed that a rescue operation is on to look for other injured people. Chief Whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Amin Kagzi went to the SMS hospital to meet the injured. They gave the necessary direction for their treatment.

In Kota's Garda village that falls under the Kanwas police station, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle, Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said, adding that about 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy.

The injured children -- Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh and Man Singh and a 40-year-old-woman, identified as Phulibai, are under treatment at a hospital and their condition has been stated to be out of danger, the SHO said.

In a similar incident in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village that falls under the Sunel police station, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, police said.

In Chachana village within the jurisdiction of Sunel police station, two girls were injured. In Dholpur district's Kudinna village in the Badi area, three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8), were killed after lightning struck them.

