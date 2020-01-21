Jaipur Man Strangles Wife To Death For Her Obsession With Facebook: Details

A 26-year-old man from Jaipur, Rajasthan, strangled his wife to death because of her obsession with Facebook, the local police said. Ayaz Ahmed Ansari was arrested on Monday for killing his wife, Naina Manglani.

A senior police officer said that there had been constant fights between the couple for the past few days due to which Naina was living at her mother's house. On Sunday morning, Ansari called Naina to sort out the differences between them, the officer added.

Ansari took her around the city and spent quality time with her throughout the day. Later that night, he took his wife to the Jaipur-Delhi highway and reportedly strangled her to death.

“He threw her in the roadside bushes in an isolated area and even smashed her face with a heavy object in order to hide her identity. However, her body was spotted by a passerby and further investigations led us to Ansari. He was arrested late on Monday night,” the officer added.

During the investigation, Ansari told Jaipur police that his wife was addicted to her phone, and spent all her time on Facebook, which led to frequent fights between them.

The officer said that being fed up with his wife's obsession with social media and the constant fights, led Ansari to kill her. He has been jailed by a local court.

Man arrested for killing wife

In another incident, Police arrested a man who had allegedly staged a robbery with an intention to kill his wife as he was having an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law, officials said in Ghaziabad on January 15. The incident took place at a house near Mewati Chowk of Behta Hazipur under the Loni police station on the night intervening on January 11 and 12.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said Asif planned the robbery to kill his wife due to relations with his sister-in-law. During the investigation, police monitored around 100 CCTV footage, the officer said. He said Asif had hired three people to kill his wife Samreen (35).

"I had an extra-marital affair with the younger sister of my wife due to which I planned to kill my pregnant wife," Asif reportedly told police.

