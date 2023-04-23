Jaipur Tea Vendor Suicide: BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena Announces Rs 50 Lakh For Victim's Kin

Rajasthan BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has come forward to support the family of the tea vendor who allegedly committed suicide earlier this week. Ram Prasad Meena, a resident of Jaipur ended his life after which two people identified as Devendra Sharma and Lalit Sharma were arrested on Saturday.

Notably, the deceased tea vendor blamed the two accused including Rajasthan cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi for constant harassment and restricting the construction of his house. Demanding stern action, the family protested and refused to cremate the body.

Taking stock of the situation, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena announced that the Meena community would provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family. The BJP MP said, "We have not called off the protest but have postponed it as the government has sought time on some of our demands. The son of the deceased will be given a government job according to his ability. We will give him Rs 50 lakhs".

BJP MP raises 8 demands

Kirodi Lal Meena further informed that he had put forward specific points on the front that the administration has now agreed upon and will be provided to the tea vendor's family. In Ramprasad Meena's suicide case, the BJP MP has announced:-

Allotment of the dairy booth will be done to the victim's family.

Job for Ramprasad Meena's son on contract in Municipal Corporation.

Suspension of Municipal Corporation officer Neeraj Tiwari

The investigation against the rest, action if found guilty.

The arrest of five people whose names were taken by Ramprasad before committing suicide

Questioning of the remaining culprit and minister, Mahesh Joshi and stern action needs to be taken on the basis of his involvement.

Arrangements for the construction of houses for the victim's family.

Arrangement of darshan for the general public in Girdhari ji's temple.

The BJP leader further stated that the municipal corporation will also investigate the tampering done with the 300 years old heritage-- Girdhari temple. The illegal construction and commercial activity in the temple's ramparts that happened in the last 15 days needs to be probed. The illegal construction needs to be demolished and commercial activities will be stopped.