Jaish-backed Terror Outfit Threatens To Attack Kashmir's Newly-discovered Lithium Reserves

Jaish-backed terror group People's Anti Fascist Front (PAFF) has threatened to attack Kashmir's newly-discovered lithium reserves, if efforts to extract the metal are initiated by any Indian company. The threat comes three days after the Union government on Thursday announced that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir.



The extremist group, through a press release, has threatened the government and has challenged that under no circumstances will they allow an Indian company to use the resource.

Will allow foreign companies

In the press release, PAFF stated, "People's Anti Fascist Front wishes to reassure the Nation of Jammu and Kashmir that under no circumstances will we allow the Colonial Exploitation and theft of resources of Jammu and Kashmir. These resources belong to the people of J&K and should be and will be used for the betterment of the people of J&K."

Threatening to attack Indian companies, they said, "We will attack Indian Companies that dare to venture into the troubled waters of Jammu and Kashmir not only inside J&K but also across India and those who know us also know that we will go to any length to fulfill our word."



However, they mentioned that they are open to international companies coming and developing the resources, provided they share the profits with district committees of Jammu and Kashmir and also employ a sizeable number of local people.



According to the Ministry of Mines, the Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in manufacturing of EV batteries.

PAFF a banned organisation



Notably, the Centre on January 6, had declared PAFF, a proxy outfit of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and all its manifestations and front organisations as a ‘terrorist’ organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the declaration through a notification, pointing out that “PAFF regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states”.