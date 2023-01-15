Jaishankar Issues Stern Warning To China, Lists 10 Reasons Why India Matters To The World

Issuing a stern warning to China over its attempt to 'change the status quo', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that on the northern borders, China is bringing large forces in violation of agreements. Notably, China tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recently, in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022. India's counter-response in both cases was strong and firm.

#BREAKING | EAM S Jaishankar issues stern warning to China over attempt to 'change status quo'.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/8EJ0mrqhfy January 15, 2023

Speaking at the 53rd annual meeting of Thuglak magazine in Chennai on Saturday, January 14, EAM Jaishankar said, "The Indian forces deployed along the border are continuing to safeguard the frontiers in the most extreme terrain and harshest weather conditions."

Making a series of observations on why India mattered more to the world now, he said it was because the world saw in India’s response to China that it is 'a nation that will not be coerced and will do what it takes to ensure its national security'.

Delighted to address the 53rd Anniversary Day of Thuglak magazine. Thank @sgurumurthy ji for the invitation.



Spoke on 1️⃣0️⃣ reasons why India matters to the world.



1️⃣What India is saying, doing and shaping is a powerful reason why it matters.



📹: https://t.co/GrHpv7bNv6 pic.twitter.com/pv1sY3JTVo — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2023

'Indian Ocean is poised to assume even greater geo-political significance today': EAM

Further, emphasising on the geo-political significance and geo-strategic location of India, the External Affairs Minister mentioned that in India's case, geography has added to the case made by the history of its relevance. He said, "The Indian peninsula has a visible centrality to the ocean named after it and there is a continental dimension as well. Without our active participation, no trans-Asia connectivity initiative can really take off."

The Minister further asserted that the Indian Ocean is poised to assume even greater geo-political significance today. "How well India leverages its location is a considerable part of its relevance to the world. The more it influences and participates, the more its global stocks will rise,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, in an interview with the Austrian ZIB2 podcast, a daily news magazine of ORF television, Jaishankar had taken a swipe at China for trying to ‘unilaterally change’ the LAC. He had said, “We had an agreement not to unilaterally change the LAC, which they have tried to unilaterally do. So there is, I think, an issue, a perception that we have which derives directly from our experiences.”

Most recently, the Galwan Valley, the Pangong Lake in the west of the LAC, and East of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh have been flashpoints between the Indian and Chinese troops.

10 reasons why India matters to the world

Addressing the 53rd Anniversary Day of Thuglak magazine, Jaishankar spoke about 10 reasons why India matters to the world.