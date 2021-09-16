Jaishankar Meets President Of Afghanistan's Neighbour Tajikistan; Evaluates Crisis

In a recent development in the international forum, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar 'exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan' with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. EAM S Jaishankar elucidated that the Head of State of Tajikstan evaluated the aftermath of the Afghan crisis and their 'impact on regional security'.

Batting for the country's fight against terrorism and radicalism, the EAM affirmed India- Tajikstan partnership in combatting 'fundamentalism. Taking to Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar extended his gratitude to the Tajik President and stated, "Thank Tajik President Emomali Rahmon for receiving me. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on regional security. India and Tajikistan are strong partners in fighting terrorism, fundamentalism and radicalism.

Thank Tajik President Emomali Rahmon for receiving me. Conveyed greetings of PM Modi.



Exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on regional security.



India and Tajikistan are strong partners in fighting terrorism, fundamentalism and radicalism. pic.twitter.com/2TROaE48V6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2021

Ahead of the arrival of Tajikistan Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar had stated, "A good discussion on arrival with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Look forward to continuing it tomorrow[sic].”

A good discussion on arrival with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin.



Look forward to continuing it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/B1kpOYgWgX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2021

(Image: EAM Jaishankar/ Twitter)