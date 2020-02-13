Jaishankar Responds As 2 Indians Test Positive For Coronavirus On 'Diamond Princess' Ship

In its first response on the two positive cases of coronavirus in Japan's cruise ship Diamond Princess, S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, has said that the ministry is in constant touch with the crew and the passengers. He assured that all necessary support and assistance is being rendered. He also said that all updates regarding the same will be given from time to time.

Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of #DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance.

Passengers & crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities. @mkstalin — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

2 Indian crew members have tested positive for #Coronavirus.

Will keep you updated. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, in a video recorded from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, an Indian crew member, Binay Kumar Sarkar, appealed to the Indian government and the UN to segregate the Indians on board on an urgent basis.

Sarkar, a chef from Bengal, said in Hindi: "None of them have been checked (for coronavirus)." He was flanked by five of his Indians colleagues who were wearing masks. "Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What's the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely," he said.

The outbreak of the deadly virus took place in China's Wuhan in January. While the Chinese doctor, reprimanded by police after warning colleagues about the disease, died after falling ill, countries have started evacuating their citizens from China and have been issuing travel advisory. The virus was officially named 'COVID-19' at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organisation, and was declared a 'global public health emergency'.

India in February, evacuated 645 people from Hubei, the province worst-hit by the coronavirus. People were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in and around Delhi, and the Union Health Ministry last week informed that they have been tested negative. India has also reported three confirmed cases from Kerala. While the worldwide death toll due to coronavirus is 1,369, there are currently 60,376 confirmed cases in 28 countries.

