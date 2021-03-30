Jal Jeevan Mission Provided 4cr Homes In Rural Areas With Tap Water: Jal Shakti Ministry

The Jal Shakti Ministry Monday released a statement on Monday that read that more than four crore rural households in India have been provided with tap water supply since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in August 2019. The ministry said that "at least 38 percent, that is 7.24 crore households in rural households are getting potable water through taps."



The statement by Jal Shakti Mission read “Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, with the aim to provide tap water supply to every rural home by 2024, the Jal Jeevan Mission has reached a new milestone of providing over 4 crore rural households with tap water supply.”

'Jal Jeevan Mission to be implemented across India'

According to PTI, the Government of India has launched the Jal Jeevan Mission in collaboration with the state governments to provide potable water to all rural areas in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis. The ministry further hinted that the Centre is planning extensive measures to be taken with the states/ Union territories, following the 'bottom-up approach, so the mission can be implemented successfully across the country.

The official Twitter handle of the Minister for the Jal Shakti Ministry read, "Today, as India celebrates Holi, now 7.25 Crore families living in villages have assured clean tap water supply in their homes. Let’s conserve water and water sources so that more homes have a tap water supply."



Meanwhile, Goa is the first Indian state to provide 100 percent tap water supply to its people followed by Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Now, the Jal Shakti Ministry is considering making the plan to provide tap water to all households in rural areas, on certain parameters. These parameters include the water quality-affected areas, drought-hit villages, scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe majority villages among others.

The states and the Union territories are also focussing on measures to be taken to provide safe drinking water, to every household in the country.

