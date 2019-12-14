Jamia Millia Islamia University Declares Holidays Till January 5 Amid Anti-CAB Protests

After violent clashes over the Citizenship Act between the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Delhi police on Friday, the university has declared a vacation till January 5, 2020, according to PTI. Moreover, all exams too have been postponed by the university. Around 50 students had been detained in the clashes on Friday by Delhi Police.

Jamia declares holidays

Jamia declares vacation till Jan 5; all exams postponed in view of tense situation in university due to protests against Citizenship Act — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2019

Jamia clashes over CAB

Earlier on Friday, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Police have detained around 50 students and Area MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

"We were marching peacefully and police stopped us from marching. First, they lathi-charged us asking us to move backward. Then they pelted stones in response to which students picked up stones too," Onaihza, a law student at Jamia, said. Police also said that there was a scheduled protest at Janta Mantar, but the number of protestors exceeded beyond the permissible number of 1000. The university's alumni have demanded the release of the detained students.

Protests against CAB

Meanwhile, tough security measures continue at Aligarh Muslim University as a precautionary measure amid student protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Violent protests continue in Kolkata and several parts of Assam - which is the epicenter of the protests. While two persons were killed in police firing in the state on Thursday, tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police, with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc.

10 police officials transferred in Assam

Five columns of Army have been deployed to Assam, apart from the Assam rifles which are already stationed in the state. While the Assam government has relaxed the curfew from 9 AM to 4 PM in Guwhati, suspension of internet services across Assam has been extended to December 16. The amended Citizenship Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

