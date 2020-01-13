Jamia Students Gherao VC's Office, Seek FIR Against Delhi Police On Dec 15 Violence

Hundreds of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University have staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor's (VC) office pressing several demands before VC Najma Akhtar. Students have demanded the VC to file an FIR against the alleged brutality of the UP police force where they vandalized the university's library and assaulted students protesting on December 15 against the amended Citizenship Act.

Four-point demands

One of the students speaking with ANI said that the VC should file an FIR against the December 15 attack and take the responsibility of securing the campus premises so that incidents of attack on students can be prevented. Students are also protesting against the exam schedule.

"If the FIR is not filed yet then do it now. Secondly, nobody wants to speak about the security of university campuses in India, so want our vice-chancellor to take the responsibility of security of the university campus. She should talk to students and assure them that the campus is safe only then she should call the students back,'' said one of the protesting students.

Among other demands, the students also want the university to reschedule examinations. "Thirdly, it is about the exams. Exams routine which is out this time is very scattered because of which students are being divided in groups which is not right and it never happened before in the university. We want a uniform schedule to be brought back,'' said the student while demanding a re-scheduling of exams in the university.

The students also want the VC to address the students on the incidents that happened on December 15 when UP police allegedly attacked students and damaged the university library. "Fourthly, inspite of assault on students on December 15, Jamia VC never came out in the open to address the students. We want her (VC) to have an open dialogue with us. She must call a press conference where students can put forward their questions and she should take action for us against those who perpetrated the attack on December 15,'' said the Jamia student.

After the JNU row, now the students of Jamia have barged into the office premises after breaking the lock of the main gate and raised slogans against the VC. They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over the issue.