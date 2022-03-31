Jammu & Kashmir DGP Stresses On Adopting New Technologies To Counter Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior officers in Srinagar and stressed adopting new initiatives and technologies in counter-terrorism operations and other security matters.

He also called for increasing usage of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for investigation and crime prevention, a police spokesman said.

The meeting at the police headquarters was convened to discuss the follow up of the recommendations of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police Conference 2021 and their implementation by various wings and zones of J-K Police, he said.

While discussing the installation of CCTV cameras and other technology-driven policing aids, the DGP stressed mission mode work on adopting new initiatives and technologies in counter-terrorism operations, crimes, and other security matters.

Singh directed the officers for developing the system to harness the benefits of the technical infrastructure put in place.

With regard to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), he directed the nodal officers to take all the necessary initiatives to ensure the integration of the remaining helpline emergency numbers of different departments with ERSS setup as soon as possible.

He also directed to carry out a detailed analysis of all important police-related incidents and develop them into case studies for making it an institutionalized learning mechanism, saying “it will help in shaping the future policing”.

Focus on increasing police-public meetings

The DGP stressed submitting regular updates of the elements involved in crimes of special nature.

He directed senior wing heads for preparing detailed reports on different policing issues so that implementation of the recommendations of the conference is ensured in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

Referring to community policing, Singh emphasized organizing increased police-public meetings to further strengthen the ties with the people.

He directed organizing sports competitions including adventure sports events in border villages to engage youth in positive activities, the spokesman said.

