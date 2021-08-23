Jammu & Kashmir: Gupkar Alliance & BJP To Hold Separate 'Strategy Meetings' On August 24

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will be holding separate “Strategy Meetings” tomorrow, August 24, in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting called by the BJP is seen as a counter meeting to the one called by Farooq Abdullah-led PAGD.

Political & security issues to be discussed

Sources of the BJP while confirming the meeting called by the party's J&K Unit for tomorrow said, “Meeting has been called tomorrow at 12 PM and the venue is yet to be finalised. During the meeting, any ongoing situation be it political or security aspect will be discussed.”

“The statement that came from Mehbooba Mufti too will be discussed by leadership. Mehbooba playing “hard separatist” needs to be exposed as it is against the country. The way forward as elections are at the doorstep is on agenda,” he added.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had, on Sunday, asked the Centre to take lessons from the Taliban capture of Afghanistan hailing a warning to the Centre and said that if the people of J&K “lose patience, you will not remain, you will (also) disappear.” “Understand what is happening in the neighbourhood. Such a big power America had to fold their beds and return,” she had said.

PAGD to discuss situation in J&K

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leadership will meet on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to decide a future course of action. The meeting of PAGD is scheduled to take place at Farooq Abdullah's residence at Gupkar in Srinagar at 11 am. Abdullah also happens to be Chairman of the alliance.

Sources have confirmed to Republic that it will be for the first time that not only top leadership but other leaders of the parties which are part of PAGD will also be taking part in the meet. Alliance spokesperson MY Tarigami while speaking to Republic over the phone said that it will be an extended meeting, however, the number of leaders taking part will be limited. “During the meeting which will be held at the residence of Farooq Abdullah, present scenario in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed,” he added.