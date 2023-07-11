Jammu And Kashmir Police Arrest 10 Involved In Terrorism Revival Conspiracy

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday, July 10, arrested 10 persons in a case related to the conspiracy of reviving the banned organisation Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Hurriyat.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, "On the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, the arrested persons were planning to revive these organisations."

The arrested accused are identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Nigeenbagh, Mohammad Rafiq of Natipora, and Shams u din Rehmani of Lalbazar, Khurshid Ahmad Bhat of Rawalpora, Sajad Hussain Gul of Panthachowk, Firdous Ahmed Shah of Abiguzar, and Parray Hassan of Lawaypora.

(Image: J&K Police)

Arrested accused held meet in attempt to revive banned terror outfits

The Jammu and Kashmir police have also arrested Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat of Batengo and Shabir Ahmed Dar of Badamwari, both of whom hail from Sopore of North Kashmir. Sohail Ahmad Mir of Peerbagh in Budgam has also been arrested in the case.

ADGP Kumar added that the meeting was an overt attempt to start working for the revival of these moribund organisations.

“Investigation into the case has revealed that the ex-terrorists and supporters were in touch with entities based abroad. Many of them were also the members of those groups that propagate secessionism. The groups include 'Kashmir Global Council' headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front," he added.

As per the ADGP, the agenda of the meeting was to work for the revival of banned organisations and a meeting on similar lines was also held on June 2023.

The case is registered under Sections 10, and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act & Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Police Station Kothibagh, Srinagar.

"Investigation into the case is in full swing and more arrests are likely to take place soon," added ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.