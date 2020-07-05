COVID-19: Jammu And Kashmir Recovery Rate Stands At 62.35 Percent

With over 62.35 per cent recovery rate, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is amongst the top places across the country to have recorded the highest recovery rate of the patients infected with Coronavirus. The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that out of total positive cases of 8429, 5255 have recovered, whereas 132 have died and 3042 were active cases under treatment across the Union Territory.

"Today 183 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported, 51 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division", a government spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir total tally stands at 8429

He said that the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 8429.

"Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division", he said.

He said that today 112 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 23 from Jammu Division and 89 from Kashmir Division. According to the spokesman out of 8429 positive cases, 3042 are Active Positive, 5255 have recovered and 132 have died; 14 in Jammu division and 118 in Kashmir division. He said that out of 3,99,385 test results available, 390956 samples have been tested as negative till July 5, 2020.

"Additionally, till date 296591 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40149 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 42 in Hospital Quarantine, 3,042 in hospital isolation and 45780 under home surveillance. Besides, 207446 persons have completed their surveillance period", he said.

He said that of the total 8429 positive cases in J&K 2481 have been reported as travellers while 5948 as others. He said that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory. He said that advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary.

"If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water," he said.

