Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Thwart Terror Attack In Doda; IED Recovered

Security forces on Wednesday foiled a terrorist attempt to target forces in the Ghat area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on Doda Ghata road was recovered by armed forces.

Reportedly, the IED was hidden inside a polythene bag. The explosive has been diffused and a probe has been launched.

Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Pombay Kamprim area of Kulgam district. The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by profession. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to track the involved terrorists.

Singh, a Rajput, was critically injured in the terrorist attack and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The attack took place at Pumbai in Kulgam district at around 7.30 pm, the officials said. Kulgam and Shopian districts have small pockets with Rajput families who have never migrated out of Jammu and Kashmir. They are mainly into the apple business.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Anantnag

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle in the Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

During routine domination near Mehmood Abad Bridge in Daruu on Monday, a suspicious vehicle was spotted which stopped after noticing the police.

"The police party challenged the driver of the vehicle by firing some aerial gunshots but he managed to escape taking the advantage of the darkness, abandoning the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

During the search of the vehicle, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one Ak-56, two pistols, six hand grenades, magazines, six hand grenades, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 7.9 mm and one sling were recovered.