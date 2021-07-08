Jammu And Srinagar Airports Set To Receive Night Flights, Efforts Are On Lighting Project

On Wednesday, July 7, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla presided over a high-level conference to assess the execution of different initiatives in the civil aviation, agriculture, and horticulture sectors in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, respectively. Detailed discussions were held at the conference on the possibilities of operating commercial aircrafts at night in Srinagar and Jammu airports by incorporating appropriate infrastructure and arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta stated that efforts are on to complete the lighting project at the Srinagar Airport as soon as possible in order to increase night-visibility, which would facilitate flights during low visibility throughout the year through deliberate coordination with the Indian Air Force. "Similarly, the ongoing air-strip repair works at Jammu Airport will be completed this week followed by installation of lights by the month-end to enable operation of night flights at Jammu Airport," he said.

He further stated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation intends to develop international aviation connections through Srinagar Airport, which now only handles international flights for the Haj pilgrimage. The Home Secretary also took a look at the state of high-density horticulture plantations and how quickly they can be transported to larger markets.

The Krishi-Udan Scheme

The 'Krishi-Udan Scheme,' according to officials, was recently created to assist the marketing of agricultural and farm products from northeastern and Himalayan states and UTs. The scheme intends to aid local farmers by providing a 50% freight subsidy for perishable goods through air transportation. During the meeting, it was decided to form a committee comprised of representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to examine how the existing programme may be modified to meet the needs of the UT.

The J&K government recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Go Airlines for subsidised air transportation of vegetables and fruits from Jammu and Kashmir, with the first consignment of Srinagar cherry and Jammu lichi being dispatched to Dubai and Mumbai, respectively. The panel also addressed extending similar amenities and initiatives to Ladakh, which is a part of the Union territory.