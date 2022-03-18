Jammu Cyber Police Nabs 4 For Selling Fake Helicopter Tickets To Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

On Thursday, Jammu Cyber Police nabbed four people for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, through fake websites. According to the Jammu cyber police, the operation was carried out with assistance from Rajasthan Police.

In a statement released on Thursday, Jammu cyber police said, "With the assistance of Rajasthan Police a gang of fraudsters has been busted for offering fake online to and fro helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites. During the raid, the cyber Police Jammu team succeeded in nabbing four fraudsters, including the kingpin."

According to the Jammu police, they received cyber fraud complaints from the helicopter service provider of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and multiple complaints from pilgrims regarding the fake websites.

“After receiving cyber fraud complaints from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board helicopter service providers of the board and number of complaints from the pilgrims regarding fake online sites and helicopter ticket fraudsters who were duping innocent pilgrims claiming for providing online helicopter tickets and looting hard-earned money from them,” Jammu cyber police said in a statement.

Fraud busted in Rajasthan

After receiving the complaints, the technical team of the Cyber Police investigated and obtained information from the domain provider of the fake websites. And based on those findings, they got crucial information on domain registration and also obtained over 40 such fake websites.

The statement further said, "The technical team zeroed in the common IP user and found out the whereabouts of these fraudsters and also found that they were operating from Kota Rajasthan.” (An IP or "Internet Protocol" address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local network)

The Cyber Superintendent of Police Jammu, Naresh Singh, constituted a team of three Inspectors along with an official. The team then left for Rajasthan to apprehend the fraudsters.

The Cyber Police team, in cooperation with Rajasthan Police, busted the racket of fake websites and arrested four fraudsters, including a kingpin, who were involved in creating fake websites and duping people in the name of providing helicopters to and fro service to Vaishno Devi Shrine.

These fraudsters were identified as Sunil Chawla, Deepak, Gajanand, and Monu Panka. The police also seized convicting material from the accused. After obtaining transit remand, the team of cyber police brought the accused to Jammu for further investigation into the fake tickets.