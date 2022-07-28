Jammu: Mahalaxmi Temple Idol Vandalised By Man In Inebriated State; Arrested

In another incident of temple vandalism in Jammu and Kashmir, a man desecrated idols at the gate of Dashmukhi Mahakali temple in Subash Nagar on Thursday. Shortly after the incident, police arrested a local from the area who allegedly vandalised the idol in an inebriated condition.

"In a case pertaining to the damaging of an Idol in Mahalaxmi temple Subash Nagar in Jammu, prime accused Hardeep Singh Chib has been arrested. Case in FIR 132/2022 under sections 295, 452 IPC has been registered and further legal formalities, the investigation is on," the police said in a statement.

Notably, this is the sixth incident of temple vandalisation in Jammu since April. On July 15, a group of miscreants allegedly vandalised a Shiv temple in the Doda district. The temple is located in the upper reaches of Marmat, also known as 'Chota Mani Mahesh'. Late at night, some people allegedly damaged the Shiva idol inside the premises.

Incidents of temple vandalism in Jammu

This incident came only a few days after another temple was vandalised by a group of miscreants in the Kathua district of Jammu. As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of July 9 and 10 when a group of people damaged the idol of Lord Hanuman and further vandalised the temple before fleeing away. The incident sparked outrage among the local people who also took to the streets to stage a protest.

A similar incident was reported in June when a temple was found in a vandalised state in the upper reaches of the Doda district. Several people from the Hindu community had staged a sit-in protest against the act. Prior to this, some people vandalised the idols of Shri Vasuki Nagraj Maharaj at Kailash Kund of Vasuki Nag Temple in Bhaderwah town.