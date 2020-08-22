Jammu Ropeway Project To Resume Tourism Operation Post COVID-19

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project is looking forward to resume tourism operations soon after the COVID-19 situation recedes. The project was launched by the former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu on July 27. The ropeway project is an initiative to boost tourism in the Union Territory.

READ: J&K L-G Launches Long-awaited Jammu Ropeway Project

Jammu ropeway project to resume operations

The ropeway project manager Rakesh Bhat during his interaction with ANI stated that local businesses like hotels, restaurants, and cab facilities will thrive once the project is opened for public use after the COVID-19 situation.

J&K: Jammu ropeway project to resume tourism operations soon after #COVID19 situation is over.

Rakesh Bhat, Project manager, Jammu Ropeway Project says, "Local businesses such as cab facility, hotels etc. will get a major boost once ropeway is opened for public post-pandemic." pic.twitter.com/3xjzmHnQE9 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Jammu ropeway project

The Jammu ropeway project was planned back in 1995. However, it faced many obstacles including delays in execution, date of completion. Former Jammu and Kashmir LG G C Murmu stated that once completed, the project will stand as the biggest tourist attraction in Jammu. Initially, the project was to be operated from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex when it was proposed back in 1995. However, it was modified and the route relocated when both places were declared protected monuments.

The officials said the cable car corporation successfully conducted the trial run of the first phase of the project in April last year. The 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.

The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has eight cabins and from Mahamaya to Peer Kho 14 cabins and the total number of towers in section one (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section two (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components are all imported. Keeping in mind the safety measures, all standard operating procedures have been adopted as per international standards. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 75 crore, out of which 95 per cent of the total cost has been incurred so far.

(With PTI inputs)