Environment Min Javadekar In Lok Sabha: India Not Responsible For Climate Change

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced in the Lok Sabha that India was not responsible for climate change. He further said that the per-person carbon emission of the country is not more than two tonnes which is very less compared to the United States, Europe, and China. Javadekar's remarks came while he was addressing the Lok Sabha over the discussion on air pollution and climate change which continued for the third day on Friday. The discussion over the issue was initiated by Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday. The discussion resumed on Thursday on the second day.

Javadekar explained the difference between climate change and pollution

Before giving a detailed reply over the issue, the Union Minister first defined the difference between climate change and pollution, saying, "climate change happens because of the rise of carbon dioxide emissions." He said carbon dioxide exists in the atmosphere for around 100 years but the pollutants are found in the atmosphere for a short period and then disappear. The minister said that the production of carbon dioxide increased with the burning of coal and the colourless gas — which has a density about 60% higher than the dry air — settled in the atmosphere.

'India is not responsible for climate change because...'

"The gas stopped the heat produced from the earth going up in the environment. The result is that this heat is increasing. This is the simple reason of climate change," he said, adding, "India is not responsible for the climate change because per-person carbon production of the country is not more than two tonnes which is 16 tonnes in the US, 13 tonnes in Europe and 12 tonnes in China."

READ | Cinema is India's soft power, must be strengthened: Prakash Javadekar at IFFI

'We will take lesser time'

It took Beijing fifteen years to reduce air pollution but we will take less time to improve air quality in the national capital, added Javadekar said in Lok Sabha on Friday. Responding to a discussion on "air pollution and climate change", he said a mass movement is required for the purpose. "It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). We will take lesser time," he said, referring to air quality in Delhi.

READ | We will take less time to improve air quality: Prakash Javadekar

Steps taken by Govt to control pollution

On Thursday, Javadekar said the government has allocated Rs 10 crore each to 28 cities with over one million population, Rs 10 lakh each to cities with population less than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh each to cities with population of 5-10 lakh to deal with the issue of pollution. Javadekar informed the House about the steps being taken to control pollution, including shutting down of polluting thermal power stations and industries, tree plantation, management of construction and demolition waste.

READ | Javadekar for creating urban forests; school students planting trees

READ | Prakash Javadekar: Comprehensive 'source-based' plan developed on Delhi air crisis