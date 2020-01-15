Jeppe Kofod, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Denmark Arrives In India On 2-day Visit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod arrived in Delhi on Wednesday on a two-day visit. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 and will also participate in Raisina Dialogue 2020 on January 16. India's flagship global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue began on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural session at which seven former heads of state or government shared their views on important challenges facing the world.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Kofod will after meeting PM Modi will meet Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat followed by the Raisina Dialogue. Later he will end his day with a working dinner with EAM. Kofod will end his visit on Thursday.

Over the course of two days, intensive deliberations will take place over 80 sessions around 5 thematic pillars - the nationalist impulses challenging global institutions and collective action, debate on the global trading architecture, role of technologies in determining political, economic and military power, global development agenda and the state-individual relationship in the age of digital communities and cyberspace.

Foreign Ministers from 13 countries to attend Raisina Dialogue

Foreign ministers from 13 countries, including Russia, Iran and Australia, are attending the fifth edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue'. The three-day event, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), also witnessed the participation of many deputy foreign ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, national security advisors, military chiefs and other high-level policy-makers, scholars and officials. Over 180 delegates from 105 countries are taking part in this edition, themed '21@20: Navigating the Alpha Century'.

In all, the conference has 116 speakers. Besides, Externally Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the other foreign ministers participating in this year's conference are from Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Rwanda and Tanzania. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and prime ministers of Sweden, Republic of Korea, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand and Bhutan are also participating in the conference.

