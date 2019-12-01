Jharkhand BJP Demands Action Against Congress Candidate Intimidating Voters With A Gun

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A minor clash broke out between two groups near Kosiyara polling station in the constituency and the agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after Tripathi allegedly tried to enter the polling booth with arms, Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said.

"We urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Congress candidate K N Tripathi for threatening voters near the polling station with arms," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said. Palamau Divisional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Jha said that the police seized a pistol and three cartridges from Tripathi.

READ| Jharkhand registers 62.8% voter turnout in phase one of Assembly polls

Tripathi has a license for the gun, he said. "It appears that the Congress believes in the power of guns and not in democracy," Shahdeo alleged. An estimated 64.12% votes were cast in 13 constituencies of Jharkhand Assembly where polling was held on Saturday, Election Commission officials said.

These constituencies are in six Maoist-hit districts and polling was held amidst tight security, the EC officials said. The voting was "by and large peaceful" and ended at 3 pm, they said.

Jharkhand polls

BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The AJSU party, which is an NDA ally contested on its own. The opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress, and RJD were also in the fray in the seats. The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.

The next four phases of polling for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on December 23.

(with PTI inputs)

READ| MP man held from Jharkhand for e-wallet fraud

READ| Jharkhand: Situation of govt hospital for vasectomy degraded in Chhatarpur