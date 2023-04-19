Jharkhand: Five IEDs Were Seized By Security Personnel In Naxal-affected West Singhbhum District

Five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized by security personnel in Naxal-affected West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand on Wednesday, police said. A massive anti-Naxal operation is underway in Kolhan region of Jharkhand since January 1 this year.

During the operation, a team of state police and CRPF found the IEDs buried in a kuccha road between Chota Kuira and Maradiri villages in Goilkera Police Station area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said. Four pressure IEDs weighing 2 kg each and a five-kg IED were unearthed during the operation, he said.

All the explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad of the CRPF, the SP added. At least four villagers, including a 62-year-old woman, have been killed and over a dozen-and-a-half people have been injured in IED explosions in Tonto and Goilkera Police Station areas since the launch of the operation in January.