Jharkhand: Govt Bans Consumption Of Tobacco Products In Public Amid Rise In COVID Cases

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren-led administration has banned the consumption of all types of tobacco products at public places across the state. Consumption of tobacco in public places could now lead to an action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs had banned spitting in public places under the Disaster Management Act, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID.

"In view of the May 30 order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Jharkhand government notification dated April 21 and the rising incidence of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987, Jharkhand government has banned the consumption of products like - cigarettes, bidi, hukka, khaini, betelnut and pan masala in government/non-government offices, health institutes, all educational institutions, police stations and all public places," the state Health Department order read.

"If the above order is violated, action would be taken under section - 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC and the law in force," it further added.

Jharkhand has reported a total of 1895 cases of Coronavirus, out of which, 1151 have recovered. The state has witnessed 10 deaths while there are 734 active cases at present.

