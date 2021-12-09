Jharkhand Govt To Grant Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia As Compensation To Families Of COVID Victims

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday, announced an ex gratia sum of Rs 50,000 each for the kin of 5,141 people who succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the state, Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta told PTI. In addition, he said that Rs 25.26 crore will be transferred to the accounts of the kin of the deceased as competent authorities in each district are directed to do so.

“The Deputy Commissioners of all 24 districts have been asked to ensure its distribution," a statement from the Health Minister's office said.

Issuing a directive pertaining to COVID-19 deaths, Gupta shared with PTI "We cannot compensate the death caused by the global pandemic but stand along with the families of those who lost their members."

While stating that the family members of COVID-19 victims can apply for the ex gratia either via offline or online mode, he mentioned that compensation will be drawn from the State Disaster Management Department Fund.

"Jharkhand government will give Rs 50,000 ex gratia from State Disaster Management Department Fund to the kin of persons who died of COVID-19 infection in the state," he told ANI.

SC' directives on compensation for COVID-19 deaths

On June 30, a division bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah directed the Centre to frame guidelines for the payment of ex gratia to the kin of COVID-19 victims. It held that the National Disaster Management Authority has failed in discharging its duty by not prescribing guidelines under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act. At the same time, the bench took into account the fact that the government had its own priorities such as providing food and shelter to the migrants and managing the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The ex gratia assistance shall be provided by states from State Disaster Response Funds. This assistance is required to be disbursed within a period of 30 days from the date of submitting the application to the District Disaster Management Authority/ district administration concerned along with proof of death of the deceased due to COVID-19 and the cause of death certified as ‘died due to COVID-19’,” Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on December 3.

Meanwhile, all states have been directed to constitute grievance redressal for solving issues related to the compensation.

"Death certificates indicating COVID-19 deaths either already issued prior to coming into force of these guidelines or as ratified by a district-level committee shall be treated as a valid document for considering any death as 'death due to COVID-19'," the Minister had added.