Jharkhand Extends Restrictions Till May 17, Will Not Follow Centre’s Relaxations

Inspite of the Centre's lifting of restrictions across India, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, announced, restrictions currently in place across the state will remain in place till May 17. He stated that as a precautionary measure for all the students, labourers returning from different states, Jharkhand will maintain its current lockdown measures till May 17. Jharkhand has 115 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3 fatalities till date.

Jharkhand maintains strict lockdown

#Lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure as our labourer brothers & sisters, students & others are returning to the state. The Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren

First special train ferrying migrants reaches Jharkhand

Students and migrants return to Jharkhand

On Saturday, the first special train ferrying over 1,200 stranded migrant labourers from Telangana to Jharkhand reached its destination Hatia station, Jharkhand. After reaching Hatia, the state government took them to their respective districts in sanitised buses, following COVID-19 protocols. Similarly, a special train from Rajasthan's Kota carrying around 1,200 students belonging to Jharkhand reached Hatia railway station in Ranchi.

Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

Jharkhand battles COVID-19

The first case of the pandemic was reported from Hindpiri on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation, tested positive. While she has since then been discharged, 22 infected persons have been discharged from hospitals. The state has tested 9,922 samples as of 27 April, at a rate of 261 per million, as per reports.

India's lockdown extended

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly. Currently, India has 39980 cases with 1301 deaths.

