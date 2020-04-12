Jharkhand: Ranchi Locals Defy Lockdown To Allegedly Protest 'burial Of COVID-19 Patient'

In a shocking development, locals in Jharkhand's Ranchi, on Sunday gathered in the city's Ratu Road Graveyard allegedly opposing the burial of a deceased COVID-19 patient. Inspite of a traffic police officer stating that no patient's body was being brought to the graveyard, the crowd had persisted. Jharkhand has seen 2 new cases in the past 24 hours, state tally is at 19 cases and 1 death.

Ranchi locals defy lockdown

Jharkhand: Locals gather in huge numbers near Ratu Road Graveyard in Ranchi amid lockdown, allegedly opposing the burial of a body of a #Coronavirus positive patient at the graveyard. pic.twitter.com/ZBq2tVicRO — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

CM Soren hints at lockdown extension

On Friday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the extension of lockdown would depend on the emerging situation in the state. This statement from the CM comes after Jharkhand reported the first death due to coronavirus on Thursday morning. He asked for more aid from the Centre to battle the novel coronavirus and warned the anti-social elements, who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The other states have a different situation from ours. More than seven lakh labourers from Jharkhand are stuck in other states. We must think about them as well," he added.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 7409 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 764 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1761. 273 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, five states -Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra have extended their state's lockdown till April 30.

