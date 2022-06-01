JNU ICC Launches Probe Of Sexual Harassment Case On Campus, Assures Stringent Action

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday stated that it has taken cognizance of a sexual harassment case reported to its office on Friday. The varsity said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

"As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on 27th May 2022 at 7.46 PM, the inquiry of the case was started following the due process. ICC is committed to ensure a free, fast and fair trial to the case and provide justice to the complainant. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," JNU said in a statement.

It added, "ICC observes zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual harassment on the campus and endeavours to prevent, prohibit and redressal of the sexual harassment cases on Campus."

JNU student booked for molesting fellow student: Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against a JNU student for allegedly molesting a fellow student. The case was lodged by a third-year JNU student, the Delhi Police informed in a tweet.

"A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on," it tweeted.

On, the All India Students Association (AISA) said that the accused is not associated with them. Their statement came a day after an AISA activist was accused of sexually harassing a student on the JNU campus.

"The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act," a group of women claiming to be JNU students said in a statement.

"The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut-shame her and her credibility from the grapevine," their statement further read.