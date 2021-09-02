JNU's Executive Council Agrees To Observe August 14 As 'Partition Horror Remembrance Day'

The Jawahar Lal Nehru University has decided that every year it will observe August 14 as Partition Horror Remembrance Day. According to the information, this decision has been taken by the Executive Council of JNU. The meeting was held on Thursday.

Professor Rana P Singh said that the Executive Council of JNU in its 296th meeting took several important decisions.

"Executive Council unanimously approved the observance of 14th August each year as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" by the university. The university will organise on 14th August every year various events including webinars/seminars, exhibitions, distinguished lectures, recording of true accounts of the events through survivors, and other related activities in order to educate the younger generation about how millions of Indians lost their lives to the horrors of the partition," said Professor Rana P Singh.

He further said that through the webinar and seminar further, the partition of India as a moment of national trauma with broad historical phases related to ideologies and ideologues of the partition, the events of partition leading to violence, the breaking up of civilisation, and the aftereffects of the partition where silencing of truths and construction of an obfuscated discourse will be revisited.

The Council further approved the observance of Birth Day (14 April) and Mahaparinirvana Diwas (6 December) of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar by the university every year. On both these occasions, the contributions of Dr Ambedkar in nation-building will be discussed by the university through seminars and lectures.

(Image Credits: PTI)