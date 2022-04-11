Joe Biden Will Press India To Oppose Russia-Ukraine War In Talks With PM Modi: White House

US President Joe Biden will press Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion, the White House said on Sunday. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the leaders have planned a virtual meeting on April 12.

India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington, while earning praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who recently lauded New Delhi for judging the situation in its entirety and not just in a one-sided manner.

India had abstained from voting on Thursday when the UN General Assembly sought to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes.

Meanwhile, India continues to purchase Russian energy despite Western pressure to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. Moreover, the US considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.

Psaki said that Biden will discuss how Russia's war against Ukraine is "destabilising the global food supply and commodity markets, and the need to strengthen the global economy while upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity."

Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March 2022. Prior to this, PM Modi had held his first face-to-face bilateral meeting with the US President in Washington in September 2021. During his four-day visit to the US, he extended an invitation to the US President to visit India.

Modi-Biden meeting to precede 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Notably, the two leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar represent India and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken representing the US.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement has underlined that the meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agency)