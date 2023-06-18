John Cena Follows Temjen Imna Along On Twitter; Here's What The Nagaland Leader Said

Nagaland minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along is known for his humour and witty speeches and tweets. On June 18—also International Father’s day—the BJP Minister shared a screenshot suggesting that Hollywood actor and WWE fame John Felix Anthony Cena popularly known as John Cena has followed him.

Sharing a pun on the legendary WWE Champion’s famous dialogue, “You Can’t See Me,” Along wrote, “Oh Yes! He can see me. #NeverGiveUp #RiseAboveHate मैं तो धन्य हो गया (I am blessed),”

The BJP leader is the Tourism & Higher Education Minister and also the State President of the BJP in Nagaland. Time and again, his humour has garnered attention when he passed witty comments during events or shared tweets in a funny way.

Earlier this year, he shared a tweet while attending a political event which prompted a response from Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar.

What happened was, he had to attend an event in which he reached early. So he shared a photo of himself and captioned it as, “Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar !”

Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience.



Inspired by @akshaykumar !😜 pic.twitter.com/z04qHwgjdD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 12, 2023

Soon enough actor Akshay responded to the BJP Minister’s tweet stating, “Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour. @AlongImna.”

Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna https://t.co/6Po6hFbXdl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2023

Temjen then went a step ahead and replied in his hilarious style referring to a very popular movie of Akshay, Hera Pheri, stating that he is a big fan of the actor but finds it difficult to exercise.

He tweeted, “Dhanyawaad @akshaykumar Ji! Apke fitness ka follower hoon bas exercise nahi ho pata! Kuch Hera Pheri ho sakta Hain kya 😉,”