Johnny Depp Claims He Is Boycotted By Hollywood Post Libel Case Over Ex-wife Amber Heard

Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp claimed that he is being blacklisted by the industry after losing a libel case last year over an article that dubbed him a "wife-beater". According to Variety, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star discussed Hollywood's treatment of him and the status of his picture 'Minamata' in the United States. He said, “Some films touch people and this affects those in ‘Minamata’ and people who experience similar things…And for anything…for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

Johnny Depp claims he is being boycotted by Hollywood

Depp lost a libel battle against British tabloid The Sun last year. In a piece on him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the tabloid referred to the actor as a "wife-beater". The court ruled that the paper proved the content of its article to be ‘substantially true. The judge found that 12 of the 14 incidents of domestic violence had occurred. In March 2021, Depp lost a plea to get the High Court ruling overturned. Following the case, Warner Bros. pulled the actor from the ‘Fantastic Beasts' franchise, replacing him with Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the wicked wizard Grindelwald.

Support for Johnny Depp from brands and fans pouring in with #JusticeforJohnnyDepp

Depp further said, “Moving towards where I need to go to make all that….to bring things to light”. His film "Minamata" had its international premiere in February at the Berlin International Film Festival, but it has yet to be released in the United States. Dior shared some photos of Depp, their brand ambassador, and their perfume on August 14. The ad said, “Johnny Depp, uncompromising, profound, authentic. He embodies the dense magic of this new ultra-powerful Elixir. Never has he been so mesmerizing, so rock’n’roll. New SAUVAGE ELIXIR “. Several tweets in favour of him have been sent out by Twitter users and fans as well. The tweets have been put out in his favour, with the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

People need to stop seeing Johnny Depp as a celebrity and focus on the fact, he is a MAN, who endured years of abuse at the hands of a WOMAN, and is still being abused by her and the media. — KarenFH (@KarenFH8) August 10, 2021

Johnny Depp for Dior Sauvage pic.twitter.com/WktyngoJzo — Depp Vampire👑 (@johnnysvampires) August 11, 2021

Johnny Depp attending and winning awards at European Film Festivals.



Not a soothsayer, but this strongly suggests that producers and directors across Europe would be more than happy to work with Johnny in the near future.



Johnny Depp is NOT cancelled.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/hAkCJgduof — Annapurna 🇬🇧🏴‍☠️ (@AnnapurnaJD) August 10, 2021

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: AP)