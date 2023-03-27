Journalists' Body Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Hawa Nikal Gayi' Attack At Reporter

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at a reporter in the press conference on March 25, the Mumbai Press Club on March 26 issued a press statement asking the former Wayanad MP to tender an apology for publically 'humiliating' a journalist. The press briefing by Rahul Gandhi came a day after he was disqualified as an MP following getting convicted in a defamation case by a Gujarat court.

According to the Journalists' body, when Rahul Gandhi was asked an uncomfortable question on his disqualification as an MP, where he lost his cool and lashed out at the reporter and called him a "BJP worker." The Congress leader said, “Why are you directly working for BJP? If you want to work for BJP, then wear a BJP badge. Don’t pretend to be a pressman… Kyun hawa nikal gayi?."

The Mumbai Press Club deplores Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi for humiliating a journalist while addressing a press conference at his party office on Saturday morning.@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/pOBkfmZQoK — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) March 25, 2023

Mumbai Press Club, in its statement, said, “The job of a journalist is to ask questions and it is the duty of political leaders who call press conferences and engage with journalists to answer these questions with dignity and decorum. It is unfortunate that as the leader of one of the oldest political parties of the country, Mr Gandhi failed to respect the dignity of the Fourth Estate."

BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla also swooped on the Congress leader for insulting a senior journalist. He said, "Rahul Gandhi used vile insults against senior journalists covering Congress itself & attacked them for asking legitimate questions! Apart from Mumbai Press Club, however, bodies like Editor’s Guild, which are otherwise usually extremely prompt at issuing statements, have remained silent! Is “Hawa Nikal Gayi” the acceptable response to a question if the responder belongs to an entitled dynasty that has a history of censoring media, getting journalists arrested & imposing Emergencies?"

Rahul Gandhi used vile insults against senior journalists covering Congress itself & attacked them for asking legitimate questions!



Apart from Mumbai Press Club however, bodies like Editor’s Guild , which are otherwise usually extremely prompt at issuing statements, have… pic.twitter.com/uDysXaMs7D — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 27, 2023

Attempt to browbeat journalists?

The Press Club went on to mention that political parties, by using derogatory language, are attempting to threaten the journalist. “At a broader level, it is a matter of concern that political parties of all hues have been attempting to browbeat journalists using derogatory language and threats as a response to news reporting they find unpalatable. We once again appeal to all political actors to uphold the freedom of the press to report and provide critical comments. They must remember the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression is a cornerstone of our democracy," it added.

The Club went on to ask the former Wayanad MP to offer an apology to the journalist who was humiliated by the response to his question. “In this context, it will be appropriate for Mr Rahul Gandhi to make amends and offer an apology to the journalist concerned,” the statement reads.