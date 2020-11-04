JP Nadda Slams MVA Govt's 'bullying & Harassment' Of Arnab; Asserts, "India Will Punish"

Reacting to the physical assault and arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP National President JP Nadda has remarked that 'India will punish Sonia-Rahul Gandhi for their brazen and intimidating use of state power'. Taking to Twitter, the BJP National President highlighted that every person who believes in free press and freedom of expression is 'furious' at the Maharashtra Government. Labeling the incident as 'shocking,' Nadda asserted that this is another instance of the Gandhis 'directed antic of silencing' those who disagree with them.

'Shameful!'

Every person who believes in a free press and freedom of expression is furious at the Maharashtra Government’s bullying and harassment of Arnab Goswami. This is yet another instance of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. Shameful! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 4, 2020

India didn’t forgive Indira Gandhi for the Emergency. India never forgave Rajiv Gandhi for his assault on press freedom. And now, India will again punish Sonia-Rahul Gandhi for their brazen and intimidating use of state power to get equal with journalists. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 4, 2020

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police for arresting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Condemning the act by calling it 'shameful', Prahlad Joshi said that the arrest was an 'act of vengeance' against the Freedom of the Press.

'My son was beaten-up'

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were leveled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

