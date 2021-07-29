Last Updated:

JRD Tata’s 117 Birth Anniversary: Ratan Tata Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Picture

Remembering the former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to his Instagram account and shared a heart-touching photo and paid his tributes

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Ratan Tata

Credits: PTI/TataCompanies/Twitter


Business tycoon Ratan Tata shared a photo of JRD Tata on his 117th birth anniversary. Remembering the former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to his Instagram account and shared a heart-touching photo.  

Ratan Tata shares photo with JRD Tata

Posting a throwback photo on his Instagram account, Ratan Tata shared a reminiscent memory on JRD Tata's 117th birth anniversary. The photo shows Ratan Tata and JRD Tata standing at the launch celebration of the Tata Estate at the Pune plant. He also recalled how JRD once dreamt of producing a 'Tata' car someday. 

Check his post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Tata Group with Ratan Tata and JRD Tata 

Tata Motors was founded in 1945 and was established as a major company in vehicle production. JRD Tata and Ratan Tata played a major role in the expansion of the TATA Group. 

READ | Ratan Tata pays tribute to Jamsetji Tata on 182nd birth anniversary, shares old photo

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata or JRD Tata was born on 29 July, 1904. He acted as the chairman of Tata Group from 1938 to 1988. Later, on, he was taken over by Ratan Tata in 1991. 

READ | Ratan Tata launches world-class hockey facility in Jamshedpur on Jamsetji Tata's birthday

Despite not having any blood relations, the two had always shared a strong bond. Ratan Tata saw JRD as his inspiration and spent a lot of time with him especially during the last few years of his life.

READ | Ratan Tata-backed company named ICC's official partner ahead of WTC Final 2021

The business tycoon is seen paying tribute to JRD on his social media platform on several occasions.

(Image Credit:  PTI/TataCompanies/Twitter)

READ | 'Justice displayed': Ratan Tata 'grateful' for SC order backing removal of Cyrus Mistry
READ | Ratan Tata's tweet on Environment Day attracts huge praise; Here's what he said
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND