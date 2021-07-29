JRD Tata’s 117 Birth Anniversary: Ratan Tata Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Picture

Business tycoon Ratan Tata shared a photo of JRD Tata on his 117th birth anniversary. Remembering the former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to his Instagram account and shared a heart-touching photo.

Ratan Tata shares photo with JRD Tata

Posting a throwback photo on his Instagram account, Ratan Tata shared a reminiscent memory on JRD Tata's 117th birth anniversary. The photo shows Ratan Tata and JRD Tata standing at the launch celebration of the Tata Estate at the Pune plant. He also recalled how JRD once dreamt of producing a 'Tata' car someday.

Check his post here:

Tata Group with Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Tata Motors was founded in 1945 and was established as a major company in vehicle production. JRD Tata and Ratan Tata played a major role in the expansion of the TATA Group.

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata or JRD Tata was born on 29 July, 1904. He acted as the chairman of Tata Group from 1938 to 1988. Later, on, he was taken over by Ratan Tata in 1991.

Despite not having any blood relations, the two had always shared a strong bond. Ratan Tata saw JRD as his inspiration and spent a lot of time with him especially during the last few years of his life.

The business tycoon is seen paying tribute to JRD on his social media platform on several occasions.

(Image Credit: PTI/TataCompanies/Twitter)