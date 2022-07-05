'Kaali' Poster Row: 2 New FIRs Filed By Delhi Police & UP Police For 'hurting Sentiments'

Amid the controversy over the 'Kaali' documentary poster which has created a furore on social media, an FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police for outraging religious feelings. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the case has been registered under IPC Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). The action has been taken after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the director of the documentary with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police IFSO unit files an FIR under IPC sec 153A and 295A regarding a controversial poster pertaining to the film Kaali: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

A second FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' and her disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. The UP Police has registered the case on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, and deliberately hurting religious sentiments with an intention to provoke a breach of peace. This has been filed under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), 66, and 67.

UP police register FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offense in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, intention to provoke breach of peace against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods pic.twitter.com/XkLz67qEq5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

'Kaali' poster stirs row

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster shows Goddess Kaali holding an LGBT flag and smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum and as enraged netizens across the country. Within seconds of dropping the poster, Manimekalai drew in massive outrage with netizens slamming the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments.

After receiving flak on social media, Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. In an attempt to justify the outrageous depiction, the director said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai.”