Kabul University Attack: As Afghanistan Mourns, Envoy To India Makes Emotional Lament

Following the Kabul University terror attack, the Afghan Embassy in India took to Twitter to announce the day as a 'national day of mourning' by the Afghanistan government. The tweet added that a book of condolences will be open for signing at the embassy from 10 am to 5 pm on November 3. Chargé d'affaires Tahir Qadiry also took to Twitter to share the news while expressing his condolences following the attack on the Kabul University where at least 19 were killed and 22 were wounded.

Following the coward & heinous attack at #KabulUniversity that killed so many innocent lives, the Afghan Govt has announced today as “a national day of mourning”. A Book of Condolence will be open for signing at the @AfghanistanInIN today Tuesday, November 3rd from 10AM–5PM. — Afghan Embassy India (@AfghanistanInIN) November 3, 2020

In a series of tweets, Tahir Quadiry condemned the Kabul University attack and said that the 'cruel and beastly attack is condemnable beyond words'. He said that he was unable to sleep thinking about all the people affected by the attack while questioning why the terrorist are 'afraid of the young generation' that is armed with 'pens, books, knowledge and wisdom'. He further added that education is something that the terrorist will 'never get' while terming the Kabul university attack 'cowardly and heinous'.

Today’s cruel & beastly attack in Kabul University, which cost priceless lives of our students, is condemnable beyond words. The perpetrators must be ashamed. Heartfelt condolences to the nation. The hour demands our unity more than ever. #KabulUniversityAttack — Tahir Qadiry طاهر قادرى (@tahirqadiry) November 2, 2020

Can’t sleep tonight. Thinking of all those parents whose children didn’t make it back home tonight. Why are the terrorists afraid of the young generation taking an education? You got the guns, they got the pens, books, knowledge & wisdom; something you will never get it, never. — Tahir Qadiry طاهر قادرى (@tahirqadiry) November 2, 2020

PM Modi condemns Kabul University Attack

Taking to Twitter on November 2, PM Modi 'strongly condemned' the Kabul attack while adding that India will stand by Afganistan in the current situation. He also extended condolences to all the families affected by the attack. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," read his tweet.

Kabul University Attack

According to the Afganistan Interior Ministry spokesperson, three armed men stormed the campus of the Kabul University on Monday and launched an attack during which 19 people were killed and 22 were injured. The attack took place during the inauguration of a book exhibition on the campus where the Iranian Ambassador to Afganistan was present along with several other Afgan and Iranian officials. The Ministry spokesperson further informed that attackers were killed in the gunfight while adding that most of the people who lost their lives in the attack were students.

Speaking to Associated Press, a student recounted the Kabul University attack that lasted for hours and said that an attacker fired towards the students with an AK47 and a pistol. The student further informed that a total of 37 students were present in the class when the attack took place while adding that some of his classmates were wounded during the attack. While no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack, Taliban went on to issue a statement to clarify that they did not have a hand in the attack. The Kabul University attack comes just a week after an attack on Kabul Education Centre where 24 people including students were killed. ISIS had taken the responsibility for the Kabul Education Centre attack.

(With inputs from AP)