Kalicharan Maharaj- Monk Who Abused Gandhi; Booked By Police For Hate Speech In Pune Event

Mounting trouble for controversial monk Kalicharan Maharaj, Pune police have filed an FIR against him on Wednesday, for hate speech he allegedly delivered on 19 December at the Shivpratap Din programme. Police stated that Kalicharan and three others had allegedly made provocative speeches at the event organised by Samast Hindu Aghadi organisation to celebrate the killing of Adil Shah's general Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Akola-based monk has already been booked in Raipur for his insults against Mahatma Gandhi.

Pune police book Kalicharan Maharaj

Police alleged that at the event, Kalicharan and the other accused - Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohan Shete, Dipak Nagpure, and Captain Digendra Kumar made provocative speeches hurting religious sentiments. The leaders allegedly made comments against the Christian and Muslim communities in a bid to provoke violence. Police have filed an FIR under sections 295 (a) (outrage religious feelings), 298, 505 (2) (provoke in place of worship), 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

Aggrieved at Kalicharan's blatantly communal speech, another Hindu leader Mahant Ram Sunder Das boycotted the event, walking off the stage. Questioning the audience as to why they clapped for Kalicharan's speech, has asked 'Was Gandhi really a traitor?' to low murmurs of 'No'. Stating that this was not the agenda of Dharam Sansad, he distanced himself from the event. The organisers of the event have also distanced themselves from Kalicharan Maharaj.

Unabashed, the provoking seer took to his Youtube channel on Tuesday, to insult the Father of the nation again. In his 8-minute video, the Akola-based godman once again claimed that he hated Gandhi and offered his salutations to his assassin Nathuram Godse. He also alleged that due to Gandhi, Sardar Patel did not become PM. "If I am to be punished for telling the truth, let me be hanged for it," he concluded. An FIR has been registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi.