Kamal Haasan Hails Kejriwal's 'Switch Delhi' Scheme For Building Pollution-free EV City

Kamal Haasan has lauded the ‘Switch Delhi’ scheme initiated by CM Arvind Kejriwal with an aim to replace Government vehicles with E-Cars within six months

Gloria Methri
Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday hailed the ‘Switch Delhi’ scheme initiated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an aim to replace Government vehicles with E-Cars within six months. 

Extending best wishes to his 'beloved friend' Kejriwal on Twitter, the MNM President said the Delhi CM will ensure that the scheme does not just remain on paper and is implemented effectively. Haasan also informed that Kejriwal has announced grants to those who buy E-Vehicles, in an effort to make this a 'people’s movement'. 

Responding to Kamal Haasan, the CM said his government is committed to developing Delhi as a world-class and pollution-free EV city. 

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles and appealed to people to buy such vehicles to combat pollution in the city. Kejriwal said his government will hire only electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks. He asked delivery chains and big companies, resident welfare associations, market associations, malls, and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations at their premises.

"I also want to appeal to the youth to buy an electric vehicle as their first vehicle." He appealed to people to make the campaign a mass movement.

The Delhi government's electric vehicle policy is considered one of the best in the world and it's high time now to implement it with commitment, he said. "In 'Switch Delhi' campaign, awareness will be created about benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution-free. I appeal to people to take part in the campaign to promote the replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make a contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi," he said.

Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges, he said. More than 6,000 electric vehicles have been purchased since the policy launch in August 2020. The government has also issued tenders for setting up 100 charging stations across the city, Kejriwal said. The government has fixed an ambitious target of 25% electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024, he added. 

(With inputs from agency)

