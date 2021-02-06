Kamal Haasan Hails Kejriwal's 'Switch Delhi' Scheme For Building Pollution-free EV City

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday hailed the ‘Switch Delhi’ scheme initiated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an aim to replace Government vehicles with E-Cars within six months.

Extending best wishes to his 'beloved friend' Kejriwal on Twitter, the MNM President said the Delhi CM will ensure that the scheme does not just remain on paper and is implemented effectively. Haasan also informed that Kejriwal has announced grants to those who buy E-Vehicles, in an effort to make this a 'people’s movement'.

My beloved friend and the Honourable CM of Delhi, @ArvindKejriwal will replace Government vehicles with E-Cars within 6 months.



He has initiated the ‘Switch Delhi’ scheme as a step towards pollution control. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 6, 2021

In an effort to make this a people’s movement he has announced grants to those who buy E-Vehicles. He has ensured that the schemes don’t just remain on paper and has taken efforts to ensure that they are implemented effectively.



My best wishes to @ArvindKejriwal (2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 6, 2021

Responding to Kamal Haasan, the CM said his government is committed to developing Delhi as a world-class and pollution-free EV city.

Thank you @ikamalhaasan ji, we are committed to develop Delhi as a world-class & pollution-free EV city. Our government is providing all possible facilities to the people to turn this EV campaign into a mass movement. https://t.co/gw8ByNeu5t — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2021

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles and appealed to people to buy such vehicles to combat pollution in the city. Kejriwal said his government will hire only electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks. He asked delivery chains and big companies, resident welfare associations, market associations, malls, and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations at their premises.

"I also want to appeal to the youth to buy an electric vehicle as their first vehicle." He appealed to people to make the campaign a mass movement.

The Delhi government's electric vehicle policy is considered one of the best in the world and it's high time now to implement it with commitment, he said. "In 'Switch Delhi' campaign, awareness will be created about benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution-free. I appeal to people to take part in the campaign to promote the replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make a contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi," he said.

Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges, he said. More than 6,000 electric vehicles have been purchased since the policy launch in August 2020. The government has also issued tenders for setting up 100 charging stations across the city, Kejriwal said. The government has fixed an ambitious target of 25% electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024, he added.

